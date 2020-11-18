Left Menu
Development News Edition

No lockdown plan, may impose restrictions in marketplaces to prevent COVID-19 spread: Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre and all agencies were making "double efforts" to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. He had said that massive crowds were witnessed in some of the popular markets of Delhi before Diwali and no social distancing was followed leading to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:47 IST
No lockdown plan, may impose restrictions in marketplaces to prevent COVID-19 spread: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday the Delhi government has no plan to impose a lockdown but may press some restrictions in market areas for some days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, if such a need arises. Lockdown was not a solution to the pandemic. It could be tackled through proper medical arrangements which the government was doing effectively, he said while interacting with reporters at the Delhi Secretariat.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000 mark for the first time. Single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000 mark on November 11. "We have no intention of a lockdown. Let me clarify, we have made a general proposal to the Centre with regard to certain regulations like shutdown for some days in the markets where COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing violations pose threat of rapid infection," Sisodia said.

He asserted what the Delhi government has proposed are measures to prevent violations like not wearing face masks and crowding in the markets and it will not be a lockdown. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre and all agencies were making "double efforts" to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

He had said that massive crowds were witnessed in some of the popular markets of Delhi before Diwali and no social distancing was followed leading to a surge in COVID-19 cases.  "In view of the recent situation and considering the last order of the Central government, we have requested the Centre to permit shutting down market places if necessary," Kejriwal had said. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

2020 American Music Awards: Justin Bieber set to perform medley of hits

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to make a return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 for a special performance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-...

Swiss plan to expand coronavirus aid for hard-hit companies

The Swiss government proposed on Wednesday expanding its hardship support programme for companies particular badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic from 400 million Swiss francs 439 million to 1 billion francs.The government said it will pic...

Delhi govt's cap on wedding guests leaves many families worried

With hardly a week remaining for his wedding, 30-year-old Krishna Kumar and his family are now a worried lot after the Delhi government announced it would restrict the guests list in marriage ceremonies from 200 to only 50 amid a sudden spi...

Allow goods trains first, will think over passenger trains later: Pb farmers

Condemning the BJP-led central government for its stubborn attitude, various Punjab farmers bodies on Wednesday said if the Centre starts running goods trains in the state, they will think of allowing passenger trains. Addressing the media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020