Ram temple trust chief's condition showed satisfactory improvement: hospital

The condition of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is admitted to a hospital here, witnessed "satisfactory improvement" on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin

Das was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on November 9 for thromboembolism. The seer was taken to a hospital in Ayodhya on November 9 after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to the Medanta Hospital as his condition was "serious"

"His condition showed satisfactory improvement. He is under strict supervision of critical-care experts," the bulletin said. PTI ABNHMB