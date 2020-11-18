Nepal reports 1,442 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal recorded 1,442 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the country's tally to 2,12,917 cases, the health ministry said. The death toll due to disease reached 1,259 after 12 new fatalities were reported.

A total of 3,538 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 1,442 new cases of COVID-19 were detected while conducting 6,731 PCR tests at various labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

At least 1,038 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley alone in the past one day, the ministry said. There are currently over 28,000 COVID-19 active people undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country..