Ladakh records 70 COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 7,563

Ladakh reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 7,563, while 83 patients recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing down the active cases to 930, an official bulletin said on Wednesday. The union territory had recorded one more death due to COVID-19 from Leh district, taking the total number of deaths in Ladakh to 94 - 54 in Leh and 40 in Kargil district, it said.

According to the bulletin released by health department this afternoon, 69 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Leh and one in Kargil. However, it said 83 patients were discharged after their successful treatment in Leh, taking the total number of those recovered in the union territory to 6,539.

Of the 930 active cases, the bulletin said 818 are undergoing treatment in Leh and 112 others in Kargil..