Left Menu
Development News Edition

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

The aim of the amendment, drawn up by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, is to prevent legal challenges to the measures that have so far mostly been enforceable at the state or local level. Although most Germans accept the latest "lockdown light" to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in a second wave, critics say the amendment endangers citizens' civil rights.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:35 IST
German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix.com

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about a new legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions passed by parliament on Wednesday.

Protesters near Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate threw bottles at police and set off smoke bombs, witnesses reported. Riot police detained some protesters while firing volleys of water and urging crowds by loudspeakers to disperse. Police detained 190 people and nine officers were injured.

Demonstrators, including some far-right radicals, opposed legislation to enshrine in law powers to impose steps such as curbs on social contact, rules on mask-wearing, drinking alcohol in public, and shutting shops. The aim of the amendment, drawn up by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, is to prevent legal challenges to the measures that have so far mostly been enforceable at the state or local level.

Although most Germans accept the latest "lockdown light" to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in a second wave, critics say the amendment endangers citizens' civil rights. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has compared the amendment with the 1933 Enabling Act that paved the way to Hitler's Nazi dictatorship.

Protesters, whistling and banging saucepans, were neither keeping the required social distance nor wearing face masks. Some held banners with slogans such as "Stop the corona pandemic lie" and "No to forced vaccinations". Health Minister Jens Spahn told parliament no one would be forced to be vaccinated and described the pandemic as a "once in a century phenomenon".

During mass marches against coronavirus curbs in August, protesters stormed the steps of the Reichstag parliament building. In embarrassing images that went around the world, some protesters waved the far-right Reichsflagge flag. Europe's largest economy kept infection and death rates below those of many of its neighbors during the first phase of the crisis, but is now in the throes of the second wave in Europe.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the countrys farmed mink.The government is facing its bigges...

Recovery of drugs: BSF constable, two others arrested

The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a BSF constable and two others in connection with the recovery of 11 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan. Constable Barinder Singh was arrested from the BSF premises in Rajasthans Ganganagar in an...

Capri Global Holdings sells Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares worth over Rs 2.5 cr

Capri Global Holdings on Wednesday sold more than 20 lakh shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Capri Global Holdings offloaded a total of 20,55,161 shares at ...

Governor's rule extended in TTADC

Governor R K Bais has extended his rule in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC for another six months, as per a notification. Bais said in the notification that a situation has arisen in which administration of the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020