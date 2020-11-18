Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latin America's star COVID performer is starting to see cases climb

The South American nation of 3.5 million people has confirmed just 4,208 positive cases and 68 deaths since the pandemic began, with voluntary quarantines, widespread tracing programs and random testing helping keep infection rates far lower than its South American neighbors. However, cases have jumped in the last month, crossing 100 daily cases for the first time https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/uruguay on Tuesday, putting at risk the country's reputation as the "New Zealand" of the region.

Reuters | Montevideo | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:25 IST
Latin America's star COVID performer is starting to see cases climb
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uruguay, a relative coronavirus-free zone in hard-hit Latin America, is starting to see a worrying rise in cases, sparking concern among government officials that the country could reverse course after a long period of containing the pandemic. The South American nation of 3.5 million people has confirmed just 4,208 positive cases and 68 deaths since the pandemic began, with voluntary quarantines, widespread tracing programs and random testing helping keep infection rates far lower than its South American neighbors.

However, cases have jumped in the last month, crossing 100 daily cases for the first time https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/uruguay on Tuesday, putting at risk the country's reputation as the "New Zealand" of the region. That's still magnitudes lower than neighbors like Argentina or Brazil. Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou has now opted for a government campaign to promote "responsible freedom," with officials targeting young people ahead of the tourist season, calling on them to limit social gatherings and not share drinks.

"The health authorities make a special request to the population to reduce the circles of social contact and meeting times, the permanent use of face masks, physical distancing, ventilation and hygiene," Uruguay's national emergency system said in a statement. Officials in the capital, Montevideo, where there are currently 449 active cases, are considering suspending celebrations for carnival, the country's major festival set to begin in January.

Health Ministry officials have asked laboratories to increase their analysis capacity for coronavirus testing, potentially doubling the current rate of about 4,000 test per day if cases continue to rise.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020