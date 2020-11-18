Left Menu
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:37 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Deputy Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department stated that the Odisha government is pleased to designate the Aditya Ashwini COVID-19 Hospital for the treatment of doctors and frontline warriors against the virus.

The Odisha government has designated a special hospital for the treatment of doctors and front line healthcare workers and aims to provide them better health care facilities. Later during the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "The hope of getting a vaccine for Covid-19 is high. People aged above 60 years and pregnant women will be given a priority at the vaccination centre along with the healthcare workers in the state." He added, "We need to maintain constant vigilance as the second wave of Covid-19 has begun in the United States, several Western European countries and now in our national capital."

The Chief Minister advised the administration to pay special attention to the Covid-19 situation in the state and make sure that the livelihood of people does not get disrupted. (ANI)

