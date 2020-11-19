Left Menu
New York City public schools halt in-person classes as COVID-19 crisis deepens

New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, will halt in-person learning starting on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced, the latest major restriction as the nation's COVID-19 infections soar.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 01:35 IST
New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, will halt in-person learning starting on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced, the latest major restriction as the nation's COVID-19 infections soar. The mayor's decision, announced Wednesday on Twitter, came as government officials in dozens of states have weighed or implemented shutdown measures in recent days to stem an unprecedented rate of new COVID-19 infections heading into the winter.

"New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution," de Blasio wrote on Twitter. "We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19." New York City's positive test rate has been steadily creeping up after dipping dramatically over the summer, while the rate of new positive cases and hospitalizations has skyrocketed in other regions in the last few weeks.

Nationwide, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 topped 75,000 on Tuesday, setting a new record. The Midwest has become the crisis epicenter in the United States, reporting almost a half-million cases in the week ending on Monday. On Tuesday, the pandemic claimed 1,596 lives in the United States, more than on any single day since July 27, contributing to a total of 248,898 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

"I'm the most concerned I've been since this pandemic started," Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN on Wednesday. Forty-one U.S. states have reported daily record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, 20 have registered new all-time highs in coronavirus-related deaths from day to day, and 26 have reported new peaks in hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

Pressure for a fresh COVID-19 relief bill mounted in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. Senate Democrats also unveiled new legislation to ramp up the national supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and other frontline workers.

