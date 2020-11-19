Left Menu
Head of Greek church, Archbishop Ieronymos, tests positive for COVID

The head of the Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated with mild symptoms in a central Athens hospital, Greek media reported on Thursday. "Taking that into account, experts recommend there is no reason for precautionary quarantine," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said, adding the government wished Ieronymos a speedy recovery.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:39 IST
The head of the Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated with mild symptoms in a central Athens hospital, Greek media reported on Thursday. Ieronymos, 82, is the spiritual head of the Church in the deeply devout nation of more than 11 million which overwhelmingly identify themselves as Greek Orthodox Christians.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who met the prelate on Nov. 14, has twice in the past seven days tested negative for the novel coronavirus; once before his meeting with the cleric, and a second time before travelling to the United Arab Emirates, an official statement said. "Taking that into account, experts recommend there is no reason for precautionary quarantine," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said, adding the government wished Ieronymos a speedy recovery. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

