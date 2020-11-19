Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira surges before likely rate hike, EMEA peers weaken

Turkey's lira strengthened on Thursday before a central bank rate decision later in the day, while most other emerging market currencies weakened as economic repercussions of the pandemic outweighed encouraging vaccine developments.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:29 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira surges before likely rate hike, EMEA peers weaken
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Turkey's lira strengthened on Thursday before a central bank rate decision later in the day, while most other emerging market currencies weakened as economic repercussions of the pandemic outweighed encouraging vaccine developments. The lira rose 0.8% to 7.643 per dollar at 0833 GMT. The currency weakened on Wednesday after President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his criticism of high interest rates, then recovered when he said lowering inflation is a priority.

Turkey's central bank is expected to raise its policy rate to 15% from 10.25%, according to a Reuters poll - a move that could spark big gains in the currency, which has underperformed its peers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Concerns about the central bank's ability to tackle elevated inflation and its decision to leave rates unchanged in October had accelerated a sell-off in the currency. But it rallied 11% last week after a major overhaul that included a new finance minister and a new central bank governor.

"It is really important for governor Agbal to send a very strong signal to the market that he is fully committed to stabilize the lira and regain control over inflation by raising interest rates substantially," said Piotr Matys, emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank. "There is no room for disappointment. This is the most important monetary policy meeting that the central bank has held so far this year."

Broadly, currencies and stocks in the region were weaker as surging coronavirus cases in the United States and mounting shutdowns offset positive news from drugmaker Pfizer that its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective. A basket of emerging-market stocks fell 0.8% and its currencies counterpart was down 0.6%.

South Africa's rand, seen as a proxy for emerging- market risk and highly susceptible to swings in global market sentiment, weakened 0.4% before its own central bank meeting later in the day. It is expected to keep rates at a record low of 3.5%. Russia's rouble eased from two-month peaks reached in the previous session, as the country reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 infections.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Philippine central bank unexpectedly cut policy rates by 25 basis points as it saw the need for further easing to shore up the sputtering economy. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's opposition parties urge Trudeau government to ban Huawei 5G, say China is threat

Canadas opposition on Wednesday called on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government to get tougher on China, including by officially banning HuaweiTechnologies Co Ltds 5G technology from being used in the country. Opposition parties...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in elderly, trial results by Christmas

AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published on Thursday showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas. The data, repor...

Tiger mauls woman to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger at her home in the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district on Thursday, a forest official said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the big...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Thursday slipped 15 paise to Rs 542.20 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic marketAt the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by 15 paise, or 0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020