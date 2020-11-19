Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to introduce new category called ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’: Dr Vardhan

The Union Health Minister said that this move aims to dignify and honour the noble contribution made by the COVID Warriors in treatment and management of COVID patient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:48 IST
Govt to introduce new category called ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’: Dr Vardhan
Central Pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of “COVID Warriors”, who have lost life due to COVID 19; or died accidentally on account of COVID 19 related duty. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today announced the Government's decision to introduce a new category called 'Wards of COVID Warriors' in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central Pool MBBS seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

The Union Health Minister said that this move aims to dignify and honour the noble contribution made by the COVID Warriors in treatment and management of COVID patient. "This will honour the Solemn Sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity", he stated.

Central Pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of "COVID Warriors", who have lost life due to COVID 19; or died accidentally on account of COVID 19 related duty.

Reminding everyone that the definition of COVID Warrior has been laid down by Government of India while announcing the insurance package of ₹50 lakhs for them, the Minister said, "COVID Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities are all included." He added that the State/UT Government will certify the eligibility for this category.

Five (05) Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this Category for the year 2020-21.

The selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by National Testing Agency.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday. Sharif, 70, who has bee...

Pakistan reports 2,500 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 365,927, the health ministry said on Thursday. The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 2,547 new infections ...

No outside forces can derail our mission of peace and progress: J-K LG

No outside force can derail the mission of peace and progress of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday as he paid a visit to a hospital here to enquire about the well-being of policemen injur...

Denmark says mutated coronavirus from mink farms most likely extinct

A new, mutated strain of the novel coronavirus stemming from mink farms in Denmark is most likely extinct, the health ministry said on Thursday, amid fears the new strain could compromise COVID-19 vaccines.No further cases of mink variant w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020