94 more COVID cases detected in Nagaland, tally rises to

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally went up to 10,460 after 94 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. He said that 52 patients also recovered from the disease during the day.

"94 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 71, Peren- 12, Kohima- 7, Mon- 2, Kiphire and Phek - 1 each," the minister said in a tweet. Of the confirmed 10,460 cases, 9,007 have recovered while 1,292 are active patients, Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The recovery rate in the state is 86.1 per cent now, he said. A total of 58 COVID-19 infected patients died, out of which 48 succumbed to the infection while the cause of death for six was not coronavirus and that of four is under investigation, he said.

A total of 103 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said. Out of the 1,07,276 tests conducted in Nagaland till date, 65,674 were through RT-PCR, 35,318 through TruNat and 6,284 by Rapid Antigen Test methods, he said.