UK-EU Brexit trade talks to continue remotely, Britain says

The British and European Union teams negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal will continue to hold discussions remotely after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, a British government spokesman said on Thursday. "The UK and EU teams have agreed to continue to negotiate remotely for the time being," the spokesman said. "The talks will resume in person when it is judged safe to do so. The health and welfare of our staff are our priority."

Earlier in the day chief Brexit negotiators suspended direct talks, but officials continued working remotely to clinch an EU-UK trade deal that would come into force in just six weeks.

Also Read: British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions