Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters march against economic, social policies in Colombian cities

"As long as the government upholds its attitude of no dialogue or negotiation, protests will continue throughout the country," Orjuela said, announcing new marches for December and next year. Duque's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 02:44 IST
Protesters march against economic, social policies in Colombian cities

Thousands of workers and students protested in Colombia on Thursday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, despite restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters marched peacefully in the country's main cities and tried to respect requirements such as the use of face masks and maintaining social distancing. "This is a government that neither discusses nor negotiates, which means we need to maintain protests. The president is deaf, blind and mute in the face of other opinions," Diogenes Orjuela, president of the Central Union of Workers (CUT), told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Protesters' demands include improving health coverage and education, establishing a basic income for the unemployed and those without pensions, as well as help for small businesses, the union leader said. "As long as the government upholds its attitude of no dialogue or negotiation, protests will continue throughout the country," Orjuela said, announcing new marches for December and next year.

Duque's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The interior ministry declined to comment. In September the death of a man following his detention by police saw a wave of protests in Bogota and satellite city Soacha, in which 13 people died.

Marches last year were mostly peaceful but saw looting of shopping centers and attacks against public transport in the first few days, which lead the government to declare a curfew in Bogota and Cali. Youth Dilan Cruz died after being struck in the head by a projectile fired by police during a protest last November, converting him into a symbol of protests than continued into the middle of December last year.

Protests on Thursday in Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla, and Bucaramanga were peaceful, organizers said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Realtors settle federal lawsuit, to give consumers more information

The National Association of Realtors NAR settled a federal lawsuit by agreeing to give potential home buyers more accurate information about commissions and fees, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The proposed settlement requires t...

Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senators

Officials from President Donald Trumps vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Bidens transition team, and have no plans to do so, Democratic U.S. senators said after a White House call on Thursday. Just o...

Heartbreaking stories from refugees fleeing Ethiopia violence: senior UN official

Many of the refugees left behind children, and parents. They did not have time to assemble their families and leave together, said Babacar Ciss, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. They arrived at the camps after having...

Odd News Roundup: Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge; Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020