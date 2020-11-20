Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU must ease COVID-19 curbs slowly to avoid new wave, chief executive says

Ursula von der Leyen spoke after the 27 national leaders discussed stepping up joint testing efforts in the bloc, doling out vaccines and coordinating easing lockdowns as a second wave of the pandemic weighs on Europe. "We have all learned from the experience in the summer that the exit from a wave ...

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 03:24 IST
EU must ease COVID-19 curbs slowly to avoid new wave, chief executive says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union must only lift coronavirus restrictions slowly and gradually to avoid another wave of infections, the head of the bloc's executive said on Thursday. Ursula von der Leyen spoke after the 27 national leaders discussed stepping up joint testing efforts in the bloc, doling out vaccines and coordinating easing lockdowns as a second wave of the pandemic weighs on Europe.

"We have all learned from the experience in the summer that the exit from a wave ... is very difficult and that ... lifting measures too hastily has had a very bad impact on the epidemiological situation in summer and fall," she said. "Therefore, this time expectations have to be managed. We will make a proposal for a gradual and coordinated approach to lifting ... containment measures. This will be very important to avoid the risk of yet another wave."

Europe has had about 11.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 280,000 people have died, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The pandemic has also thrust the EU into its deepest recession. "We need to learn past lessons and be cautious when we lift restrictions. It should be gradual and progressive. We all want to celebrate the end of the year holidays, but safely. Let's ring in the new year safely," said Charles Michel, chairman of the EU leaders' talks.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the bloc needed a joint strategy for winter travel to avoid "a third 'Christmas' wave". VACCINES

Von der Leyen said her Commission was broadening its search of a vaccine through talks with Moderna and Novavax . "And we are working on a vaccination campaign to support member states in the communication on the importance of vaccines. It is self-protection and it is solidarity," she added.

Michel said the number of people sceptical of vaccination was growing in the EU and that the bloc would launch a campaign to convince them to change their minds. He said he hoped the bloc would get vaccines in 2021. "Vaccination priorities are similar in most member states, first medical staff, then vulnerable persons," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists after the virtual EU leaders' gathering.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wallace, Villegas power through wind for share of RSM Classic lead

Britains Matt Wallace and Colombias Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after players struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the f...

Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January

A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italys special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday. Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of ...

Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez denies bust-up after Ecuador mauling

Colombias James Rodriguez has strongly denied reports he was involved in a dressing-room bust-up after the national teams 6-1 defeat by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier this week. The Everton midfielder said the speculation about confrontat...

Fearing Turkish role, France wants international supervision in Nagorno-Karabakh

France wants international supervision to implement a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict amid concerns in Paris that Russia and Turkey could strike a deal to cut out Western powers from future peace talks, the presidency said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020