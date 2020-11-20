"Substantial" part of Spanish population to be vaccinated in first half of 2021, PM says

"Substantial" part of Spanish population to be vaccinated in first half of 2021, PM saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:15 IST
A substantial part of the Spanish population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first half of 2021, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Friday.
Sanchez said the government will unveil a coronavirus vaccination plan next Tuesday. He did not give any details.
The government has created a special committee to establish who would be vaccinated first when a vaccine is available.
