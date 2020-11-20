Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak reports 2,738 cases of coronavirus in one day; highest since July: report

Pakistan has reported 2,738 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, highest since July 11 when the daily infection figure crossed the 2,700-mark, taking the current tally of patients with the disease in the nation to 3,68,655, a media report said on Friday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:38 IST
Pak reports 2,738 cases of coronavirus in one day; highest since July: report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has reported 2,738 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, highest since July 11 when the daily infection figure crossed the 2,700-mark, taking the current tally of patients with the disease in the nation to 3,68,655, a media report said on Friday. Pakistan, which recently saw a sudden spike in the number of cases due to the second wave of coronavirus, registered 2,752 cases on July 11, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"A total of 2,738 cases were reported on November 19. The last time the country came close to this number was on July 11 when 2,752 cases were recorded. The current death toll stands at 7,561," the report said. A total of 36,899 tests were conducted in the country on Thursday.

Pakistan, which has opened its educational institutions and offices despite the threat of severe spread of the highly contagious disease, has earmarked USD 100 million for advance payment to procure the coronavirus vaccine as and when it is available. The funds were approved for the initial purchase with the decision that vulnerable segments like senior citizens, health practitioners and those having chronic diseases will be given priority in treatment, the paper reported.

Chairman of the National Vaccine Committee Dr Asad Hafeez said that it would take a few more months to get the vaccine.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Dawn

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OYO to focus on 5 core markets amid COVID crisis, says group CEO

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes plans to focus on its five core markets -- India, Southeast Asia, Northern Europe, China and the US -- and not expand to new markets in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official sai...

Don't use Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, WHO says

Gileads remdesivir should not be used for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on...

EU plans tight car CO2 limits under green finance rules

Car manufacturers will need to meet tight emissions limits for their activities to be classed as a sustainable investment under proposed European Union rules, which the auto industry said could undermine investment in the sectors green tran...

Delhi riot case: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till November 23

A Delhi Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU scholar Umar Khalid and research scholar Sharjeel Imam, till November 23, in connection with communal violence in North-East Delhi. The duo was produce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020