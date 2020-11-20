Pak reports 2,738 cases of coronavirus in one day; highest since July: report

Pakistan has reported 2,738 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, highest since July 11 when the daily infection figure crossed the 2,700-mark, taking the current tally of patients with the disease in the nation to 3,68,655, a media report said on Friday. Pakistan, which recently saw a sudden spike in the number of cases due to the second wave of coronavirus, registered 2,752 cases on July 11, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"A total of 2,738 cases were reported on November 19. The last time the country came close to this number was on July 11 when 2,752 cases were recorded. The current death toll stands at 7,561," the report said. A total of 36,899 tests were conducted in the country on Thursday.

Pakistan, which has opened its educational institutions and offices despite the threat of severe spread of the highly contagious disease, has earmarked USD 100 million for advance payment to procure the coronavirus vaccine as and when it is available. The funds were approved for the initial purchase with the decision that vulnerable segments like senior citizens, health practitioners and those having chronic diseases will be given priority in treatment, the paper reported.

Chairman of the National Vaccine Committee Dr Asad Hafeez said that it would take a few more months to get the vaccine.