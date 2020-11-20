Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Pfizer said Friday it is asking US regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic -- but not until after a long, hard winter.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:41 IST
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer said Friday it is asking US regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic -- but not until after a long, hard winter. The action comes days after Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95 per cent effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

The companies said that protection plus a good safety record means the vaccine should qualify for emergency use authorization, something the Food and Drug Administration can grant before the final testing is fully complete. In addition to Friday's FDA submission, they have already started "rolling" applications in Europe and the UK and intend to submit similar information soon. With the coronavirus surging around the US and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.

"Help is on the way," Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert said on the eve of Pfizer's announcement, adding that it's too early to abandon masks and other protective measures. "We need to actually double down on the public health measures as we're waiting for that help to come." Friday's filing sets off a chain of events as the FDA and its independent advisers debate if the shots are ready. If so, still another government group will have to decide how the initial limited supplies are rationed out to anxiously awaiting Americans. How much vaccine is available and when is a moving target, but initial supplies will be scarce and rationed. About 25 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine may become available in December, 30 million in January and 35 million more in February and March, according to information presented to the National Academy of Medicine this week. Recipients will need two doses, three weeks apart.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suffered loss of Rs 2,220 crore due to farmers' protest in Punjab: Railways

The Railways said on Friday it has suffered a loss of Rs 2,220 crore, including Rs 67 crore in passenger revenue, due to the ongoing protest by farmers against the Central farm reform laws. The protests, which began on September 24, have af...

Solar capacity addition falls 80 pc in Sep quarter: Report

India added just 438 megawatt MW solar capacity in September quarter 2020, down 80 per cent from the same period a year ago, according to a report. The countrys total solar installed capacity was at 37.4 gigawatt GW as of September 30, 202...

Muller credits Flick for 'dramatically' increasing Bayern Munich's 'share price'

Bayern Munichs Thomas Muller has credited manager Hansi Flick for dramatically increasing the share price of the club. If you imagine it like a share price, the value for both the team and for myself has gone up dramatically since Hansi too...

OYO to focus on 5 core markets amid COVID crisis, says group CEO

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes plans to focus on its five core markets -- India, Southeast Asia, Northern Europe, China and the US -- and not expand to new markets in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020