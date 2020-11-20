Over 46,000 children immunized in polio-free campaign in Nigeria

A total of 49,260 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) were received to conduct the Polio immunization in Nigeria, said Sunusi Doro, Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa's Information Officer, according to a report by Premium Times.

In the polio-free fight of Nigeria, a total of 46,634 children were immunized in the polio immunization campaign by the Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa, said Doro on Friday. The council also reportedly bought cartons of sweets to encourage children to participate in the vaccination drive.

On seeing the active participation of volunteer groups in the campaign, the spokesperson reportedly congratulated traditional, religious, and all the other volunteers for their efforts in making the campaign successful. He also applauded the compliance shown by parents in the campaign.

The health workers and survivors in Nigeria celebrated the end of wild poliovirus on August 25 in the nation along with the entire continent of Africa. Nigeria joined the continent in the historical conquest over poliovirus becoming a wild poliovirus-free nation. But the country continues its fight against other forms of poliovirus.