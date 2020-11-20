Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 46,000 children immunized in polio-free campaign in Nigeria

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:35 IST
Over 46,000 children immunized in polio-free campaign in Nigeria
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A total of 49,260 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) were received to conduct the Polio immunization in Nigeria, said Sunusi Doro, Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa's Information Officer, according to a report by Premium Times.

In the polio-free fight of Nigeria, a total of 46,634 children were immunized in the polio immunization campaign by the Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa, said Doro on Friday. The council also reportedly bought cartons of sweets to encourage children to participate in the vaccination drive.

On seeing the active participation of volunteer groups in the campaign, the spokesperson reportedly congratulated traditional, religious, and all the other volunteers for their efforts in making the campaign successful. He also applauded the compliance shown by parents in the campaign.

The health workers and survivors in Nigeria celebrated the end of wild poliovirus on August 25 in the nation along with the entire continent of Africa. Nigeria joined the continent in the historical conquest over poliovirus becoming a wild poliovirus-free nation. But the country continues its fight against other forms of poliovirus.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq's condition remains serious

Vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiqs health condition continued to remain critical on Friday, a health bulletin issued here said. The 83-year-old is suffering from pneumonia ...

DBS offered to buy 50% of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in 2018, but RBI rejected: Promoter

K R Pradeep, the single largest promoter of the crippled Lakshmi Vilas Bank with a 4.8 per cent shareholding, has said that Singapores DBS was keen to acquire 50 per cent stake in the lender for a high valuation in 2018 but the Reserve Bank...

Split captaincy cannot work in our culture: Kapil Dev

An MNC cannot have two CEOs, said former India skipper Kapil Dev on Friday, making his stance clear on the raging debate over whether the national cricket team should go for split captaincy. Ever since Rohit Sharma guided Mumbai Indians to ...

DMK launches 75-day campaign ahead of 2021 elections

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday launched his partys 75-day campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due early next year with senior leaders set to highlight the improper administration of the AIADMK government....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020