Ram temple trust chief's condition showed satisfactory improvement: hospital
The seer was taken to a hospital in Ayodhya on November 9 after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to the Lucknow hospital as his condition was "serious". According to a health bulletin, Das' condition showed "satisfactory improvement".PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:25 IST
The condition of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who is admitted to a hospital here witnessed "satisfactory improvement" on Friday, the health facility said. Das was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on November 9 for thromboembolism. The seer was taken to a hospital in Ayodhya on November 9 after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to the Lucknow hospital as his condition was "serious".
According to a health bulletin, Das' condition showed "satisfactory improvement". The seer gave blessing to medical director Rakesh Kapoor and requested the doctor to discharge him soon. "He is still under strict supervision of critical-care experts," it added. PTI ABN HMB
