Liquid medical oxygen plant installed at GMC hospital in Jammu

A liquid medical oxygen (LMO) plant was installed at the government medical college (GMC) hospital here to provide uninterruptible oxygen supply for COVID-19 and other patients at the facility, officials said on Friday

The installation of such a vital equipment, first of its kind in the union territory, will be beneficial in order to meet any exigency, an official spokesman said

Presently, the oxygen supply to critical patient care areas was being managed through the manifold system which required oxygen cylinders for its functioning, he said "The LMO plant installed under the guidance of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo was completed well before the deadline," the spokesman said.