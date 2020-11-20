Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths

Italy has registered 37,242 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 36,176 the day before. It has also registered 1.346 million cases. The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Friday, reporting 9,221 new cases, up from 7,453 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:44 IST
Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths

Italy has registered 37,242 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 36,176 the day before. The ministry also reported 699 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 653 on Thursday.

There were 238,077 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 250,186. Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 48,569 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's. It has also registered 1.346 million cases.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Friday, reporting 9,221 new cases, up from 7,453 the day before. The southern region of Campania, which has only about 60% of Lombardy's population, chalked up the second highest number of new cases, at 4,226.

Also Read: Plea in SC against Centre's notification demarcating Western Ghats ESA

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian govt says troops take two towns from Tigray fighters

Government forces take two towns in Tigray Tigray forces fire rockets at airport of neighbouring region UN plans for 200,000 refugees to flee into Sudan Updates with two towns taken, says government ADDIS ABABA, EthiopiaUM RAKUBA, Sudan, ...

Canada seeing a massive spoke in COVID cases, hospitals could be swamped - PM Trudeau

Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible. A second wave is ripping across t...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections

The SP 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday with a surge in coronavirus cases threatening to derail a fragile economic recovery, even as plans were announced for ending several of the Federal Reserves economic support programs.The Nasdaq edged...

Trump meeting with Michigan Republicans will not include campaign-White House

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an advocacy meeting and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020