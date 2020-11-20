TN records 1,686 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,686 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, pushing the infection count to 7,66,677 and the toll to 11,568, the health department said on Friday. As many as 2,173 people were discharged as the cumulative number of those cured rose to 7,41,705, a bulletin said.

Active cases in the state, which has been on the decline, stood at 13,404. The state has been recording less than 2,000 new cases since November 13.

On Friday, the state capital logged 489 new cases, Chengalpet 125, Coimbatore 147 and Kancheepuram 102 while the remaining was scattered across other districts. Perambalur district, which recently recorded 'zero' fresh cases, reported one COVID-19 positive case.

Seven districts recorded fresh infections in single digits, the bulletin said. Of the 7.66 lakh plus infections reported in the state, Chennai accounted for 2,11,084 till date.

Two people who returned from New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh respectively were among those who tested positive on Friday. A total of 68,033 samples were tested, taking the overall tally of specimens examined so far to 1,14,01,239.

Among the fresh deaths, one did not have any comorbidity or chronic illness. A 90-year-old man from neighbouring Chengalpet ailing from diabetes died due to COVID-19 pneumonia, it said.

A private lab here has received approval for COVID-19. With this, total testing centres has risen to 214, including 66 run by the government, the bulletin added.