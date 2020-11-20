Govt-run Gandhi Hospital to resume non-COVID-19 services

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): The Telangana government-run Gandhi Hospital here would resume non-COVID-19 services from Saturday. For over seven months now, the hospital had been serving as a dedicated COVID-19 care centre because of the outbreak of the pandemic.

The hospital would re-start the functioning of all the departments (outpatient, inpatient, elective and emergency surgeries) from November 21, the hospital Superintendent Raja Rao said. It is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said. They include no mask-no entry, maintaining of social distance and allowing only one attendant with a(non-COVID- 19) patient.

Separate entry and exit points would be maintained for COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 services would be maintained and the areas concerned are being labelled for the purpose, Raja Rao said. The hospital was designated as an exclusive COVID-19 care centre following the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year. It has since served thousands of COVID-19 patients.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Telangana stood at over 2.61 lakh while the death toll was 1,423 as on 8 pm on November 19. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent while it was 1.5 per cent at the national-level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.67 per cent while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.