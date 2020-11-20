Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House aide Andrew Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:51 IST
White House aide Andrew Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House's Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter. "I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing."

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, while six members of Congress have tested positive this week.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan get off to winning start, defeat Kerala Blasters 1-0

ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start in the seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL after defeating Kerala Blasters here on Friday. Also, the commencement of the tournament marked the return of the first major live sporting action in ...

WRAPUP 6-Asia Pacific leaders come together with free and fair trade call

Asia Pacific leaders set aside differences on Friday with their first joint communique in three years, calling for free and predictable trade to help a global economy laid low by the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of the 21-nation Asia-Pacif...

Bihar should have law against love jihad : Giriraj Singh

Union minister Girriaj Singh on Friday favoured enactment of a legislation in Bihar against love jihad, which, he claimed, has become a menace in the country. The firebrand BJP leader also urged the Nitish Kumar government to realize that i...

Covid-19 contaminated letters could be new threat for political figures, warns Interpol

Interpol, the international criminal police organisation, has warned law enforcement agencies across the world to exercise caution and beware of Covid-19 contaminated letters that could target political figures. According to its latest guid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020