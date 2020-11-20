Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths hit a record high of 141

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high 141 on Friday, according to the Health Ministry, as the country introduced new nationwide curbs amid a surge in cases in recent weeks. Under the new measures announced by President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday which became effective at 8 p.m.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:57 IST
Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths hit a record high of 141
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high 141 on Friday, according to the Health Ministry, as the country introduced new nationwide curbs amid a surge in cases in recent weeks.

Under the new measures announced by President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday which became effective at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT), weekend curfews will be introduced and a limit on working hours of restaurants, cafes, and shopping malls. "We were once again obliged to impose restrictions in the battle against the outbreak. If we follow the measures together, if we impose our own restrictions, the battle will be easier," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The government - which since July has not reported confirmed asymptomatic COVID-19 cases - said on Friday that there were 5,103 new symptomatic patients in Turkey, the second highest new daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic. It showed the overall death toll rose to 12,084. Medics and opposition lawmakers have criticized the decision to only report symptomatic cases, saying it hides the true scale of the outbreak.

The Turkish Medics Association (TTB) said on Friday that its own calculations based on data from 1,270 medics in 76 different provinces showed daily COVID-19 cases had surged to more than 47,500. It reported a 300% increase in coronavirus cases in November. Friday's Health Ministry data showed 435,273 total COVID-19 cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Samsung 2020 Smart TVs now support Google Assistant

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making the shot available outside of the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses o...

Punjab: Father of sacrilege accused shot dead in Bathinda

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower and father of an accused in a sacrilege incident was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said. Manohar Lal 53 was killed inside his shop at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in the district, they...

WRAPUP 7-Chances narrow of Trump overturning Biden's win after Georgia loss

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...

Soccer-Haiti's football boss banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse

FIFA has banned Haitis football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccers governing body said on Friday.FIFA provisional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020