Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to be delayed for two weeks

A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore, due to launch on Sunday, will be postponed for two weeks, Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development said on Saturday as the city reported a rise in daily coronavirus cases. The travel bubble, which allows people to travel between the two cities without observing quarantine, will be revisited in early December, Edward Yau told media.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-11-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 14:57 IST
A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore, due to launch on Sunday, will be postponed for two weeks, Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development said on Saturday as the city reported a rise in daily coronavirus cases.

The travel bubble, which allows people to travel between the two cities without observing quarantine, will be revisited in early December, Edward Yau told media. "Today's decision is a responsible decision," he said.

The suspension comes as the Asian financial hub reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll in nearly three months. It is also facing more than 60 preliminary cases.

