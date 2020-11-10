Left Menu
South Asian and Sikh groups congratulate Biden and Harris on historic win

We are beyond thrilled to witness this profound moment in our nation's history," Gill said. SABA North America said looks forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris administration to ensure that the voices of its members are heard on a broad range of policy issues impacting the South Asian community, from racial justice and immigration to religious discrimination and the rule of law.

South Asian and Sikh groups congratulate Biden and Harris on historic win

A number of South Asian and Sikh groups on Monday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic election. In particular, as the first woman, South Asian and Black woman to win the Vice Presidency, the election of Kamala Harris is an inspiration, the South Asian Bar Association North America said, adding that it is proud to see a South Asian woman reach the highest levels of the government.

"Like so many of our members and women in the South Asian community, Vice President-elect Harris is the daughter of immigrants," said SABA North America president Rippi Gill. "We can all identify with her story and with the hard work that led to her achievement of the American dream -- a dream many of our own families have strived to also achieve. We are beyond thrilled to witness this profound moment in our nation's history," Gill said.

SABA North America said looks forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris administration to ensure that the voices of its members are heard on a broad range of policy issues impacting the South Asian community, from racial justice and immigration to religious discrimination and the rule of law. Congratulating Biden and Harris, the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) said the Sikh American community voted in record numbers to make their voices heard.

Indians for Biden National Council said, "The Biden-Harris victory, which sees the unseating of an incumbent president, has seen unprecedented voter turnout and nationwide celebrations this weekend, showing just how much was at stake in this election." Desis for Progress said, "This is a historic win: not only did Joe Biden receive more votes than any other presidential candidate in history, but Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first South Asian, and first Black person to serve as Vice President." PTI LKJ SMN SMN.

