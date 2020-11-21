Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30pm

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 90,50,597 and the death toll at 132,726.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:33 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4617 4408 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 861092 839395 6927 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16001 14870 49 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 211427 207219 973 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 230247 223615 1216 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 16591 15198 258 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 219404 196896 2691 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3289 3248 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 517238 468143 8159 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 46748 44812 675 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 195917 178786 3846 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 215021 192533 2163 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 33074 25838 505 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 105984 98640 1624 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 107157 103624 939 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 871342 834968 11641------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 557442 488437 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 7866 6856 98 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 191246 176905 3149 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1774455 1647004 46573------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 23018 19813 233 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 11269 10236 108 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3607 3122 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 10674 9137 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 313323 304908 1625 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 36648 35437 609 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 145667 134511 4595 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 240676 216579 2146 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 4632 4186 96 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 768340 743838 11586------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 262653 249157 1426 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32367 31061 363 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 70790 64851 1146 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 524223 493228 7524 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 452270 419403 7976 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9086315 8510862 133071------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 44498 44980 500 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Delhi as its health bulletin is not yet out. In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 90,50,597 and the death toll at 132,726. The ministry said that 84,78,124 people have so far recovered from the infection.

