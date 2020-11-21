Left Menu
Over 1,300 people fined for COVID-19 safety norm violations

The notification issued by the Delhi government said "Authorised persons shall be empowered to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for offence for violating the guidelines pertaining to observation of quarantine rules, maintaining social distancing, wearing of face masks in all public places, prohibition of spitting in public places and prohibition on consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places." "We have received the notification and have started issuing challans as per the new directives," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:46 IST
On the first day of implementation of increased penalty for violations of COVID-19 safety measures, over 1,300 persons were issued challans across the city on Saturday, with the maximum being issued to people for not wearing masks, officials said. The Delhi government had recently announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases here. According to data shared by the police, out of the 1,358 challans issued till 4 pm, 1,306 were for not wearing masks, one for spitting and 51 to those found violating social distancing.

As compared to Friday, there has been a decrease in number of challans issued. A total of 2,507 challans were issued on Friday for violations of various COVID-19 guidelines. Despite a notification issued on Friday by the Delhi government about hike in fines, police in some parts issued Rs 500 challans to violators. "The notification was received and then it has to be passed to the district DCPs, who then brief their staff on ground accordingly. It takes time but all the police districts have started enforcing the new directive strictly," a senior officer said. The notification issued by the Delhi government said "Authorised persons shall be empowered to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for offence for violating the guidelines pertaining to observation of quarantine rules, maintaining social distancing, wearing of face masks in all public places, prohibition of spitting in public places and prohibition on consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places." "We have received the notification and have started issuing challans as per the new directives," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police).

