Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 06:57 IST
Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 21, up from 16 the previous day, with three cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The Commission said in its daily bulletin that two of the local transmissions took place in Inner Mongolia and one in Shanghai.

Inner Mongolia’s health authority said on Saturday it had confirmed two new coronavirus cases in Hulunbuir city on the Chinese border with Russia. According to a report from the official Xinhua news agency, the positive case in the city was found after mass testing following infections of a security inspector at Pudong International Airport and his wife.

Mainland China reported another 11 asymptomatic cases on Nov. 21, down from 18 on the previous day. It has so far reported an accumulated total of 86,431 COVID-19 cases, with the official death toll at 4,634.

