Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayurveda, Yoga to help death with post-COVID-19 problems: Naik

"I am sure that Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world in dealing with the Post Covid difficulties," tweeted Naik, who himself recovered from the coronavirus infection in September. He said Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicines by virtue of their holistic approach towards health and disease and cost effectiveness have an edge in dealing with health problems with primary prevention of disease.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-11-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 09:20 IST
Ayurveda, Yoga to help death with post-COVID-19 problems: Naik
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik has said Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world in dealing with the post-COVID-19 difficulties. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Naik said a new model of healthcare delivery with more emphasis on preventive measures is needed for effectively countering such a crisis in future.

The profound impact of the pandemic will lead to fundamental changes in society and healthcare system, he said after addressing through virtual mode a global web conference on 'Post COVID-19 Era - Health & Humanity Impact on Human and Societies'. "I am sure that Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world in dealing with the Post Covid difficulties," tweeted Naik, who himself recovered from the coronavirus infection in September.

He said Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicines by virtue of their holistic approach towards health and disease and cost effectiveness have an edge in dealing with health problems with primary prevention of disease. "These systems also have solutions for combating the psychological and emotional problems arising after the pandemic," he tweeted.

Ayurveda has been included in the national treatment protocol jointly launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH, he said. "India is not only taking effective measures to prevent and treat this disease in the national context but is also a strong supporter of joining international efforts," the minister said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Naik

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja at several places in US

Indian-Americans, mainly from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, celebrated the popular Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. The community members gathered in small numbers due...

It'll be Thiem-Medvedev, not Djokovic-Nadal, at ATP Finals

Instead of No 1 Novak Djokovic vs No 2 Rafael Nadal for the ATP Finals trophy, itll be No 3 Dominic Thiem against No 4 Daniil Medvedev. Nadal had won 71 matches in a row when grabbing the opening set, and he served for the victory in Saturd...

Protesters set fire to Guatemala's Congress in protests over 2021 budget

Thousands of people on Saturday staged the biggest protest yet against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, with some setting fire to Congress, fuelled by anger over cuts in the 2021 budget just as the country reels from back to back ...

China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s

China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earths natural satellite since the 1970s.The Change-5 probe, named after the ancient Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020