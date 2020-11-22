Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to close bars, restrict restaurants and churches amid coronavirus spike

South Korea's capital city and nearby areas will close bars and nightclubs, limit religious gatherings, and restrict service at restaurants, in a bid to contain a burgeoning third wave of coronavirus infections, the health minister said on Sunday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 330 new daily coronavirus cases as of midnight on Saturday, a drop from 386 reported the day before, but the fifth straight day of more than 300 new cases.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 15:03 IST
S.Korea to close bars, restrict restaurants and churches amid coronavirus spike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's capital city and nearby areas will close bars and nightclubs, limit religious gatherings, and restrict service at restaurants, in a bid to contain a burgeoning third wave of coronavirus infections, the health minister said on Sunday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 330 new daily coronavirus cases as of midnight on Saturday, a drop from 386 reported the day before, but the fifth straight day of more than 300 new cases. "The third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks is increasingly in full swing," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing. "The situation is extremely serious and grave."

A nationwide outbreak was being driven by clusters of infections in the densely-populated Seoul metropolitan area, he said, home to around half of the country's 52 million residents. As of Tuesday, major coffee shops in the Seoul area will be required to only offer takeaway and delivery service, while restaurants must close to in-person dining after 9 p.m.. Other restrictions will be placed on facilities like gyms, with attendance caps on religious gatherings and sporting events.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting that preemptive distancing regulations might be needed to head off a wider outbreak, Yonhap news agency reported. "We're at a critical juncture of facing a large number of infections nationwide," Chung said.

On Saturday, a KDCA official said the country could be facing an outbreak that surpasses two earlier waves of infections, if it fails to block the current spread. The tightened prevention guidelines are aimed partly at allowing students to go ahead with highly competitive annual college entrance exams scheduled for Dec. 3.

South Korea has employed an aggressive tracing, testing, and quarantine effort to stamp down outbreaks without imposing lockdowns. But the country has been dogged by a persistent number of small infections, bringing the total number of cases to 30,733 with 505 deaths.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclonic storm likely to cross over TN, Puducherry on Nov 25

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked and is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 bringing heavy rains, the Met depar...

'My Octopus Teacher' bags top tve global sustainability film award

Documentary My Octopus Teacher, which reinforces the importance of staying in touch with nature, has won the founders prize at the ninth tve Global Sustainability Film Awards. The film, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, vividly rela...

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' locks India release date

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolans highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on December 4. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a the...

MLC polls: Uddhav part of online campaign for MVA candidate

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are fighting the MLC polls together and all efforts must be made to win them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in an online campaign speech for the graduates constituency here. The M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020