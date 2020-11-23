Left Menu
Mexico posts rare jump above 9,000 for new COVID-19 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 9,187 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, only the third time it has recorded more than 9,000 new infections in a single day. The total number of cases rose to 1,041,875, while 303 more deaths brought the toll to 101,676. Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 07:22 IST
Mexico posts rare jump above 9,000 for new COVID-19 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 9,187 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, only the third time it has recorded more than 9,000 new infections in a single day.

The total number of cases rose to 1,041,875, while 303 more deaths brought the toll to 101,676. Mexico broke records in October with a daily jump of 28,115 cases, a figure officials said incorporated cases dating back months due to a new methodology.

Its prior record, last August, reached 9,556 new infections. Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

