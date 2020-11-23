Left Menu
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi 'very very critical', says hospital

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that former state's Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is very very critical as his condition has deteriorated.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:08 IST
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that former state's Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is very very critical as his condition has deteriorated. Gogoi is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

"He (former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi) has been undergoing treatment at GMCH after he infected COVID-19. He developed many complications post COVID-19. His condition has deteriorated today. As per the doctor, he is very very critical," Sarma told reporters here. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities said that they had planned for a dialysis procedure for Gogoi, which will be conducted later.

"Today we have evaluated him. He's very very critical. We had planned for a dialysis procedure but will not do it today. His condition has deteriorated from what it was yesterday," said Abhijeet Sharma, Superintendent of GMCH. Gogoi's health had deteriorated on November 21 and he was put on ventilator support following post-COVID complications. There were also reports that Gogoi is suffering from multi-organ failure.The former Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

On October 26, he had thanked the medical team at GMCH including the specialists, doctors, nurses, staff, for their "excellent care for the past two months" and had said that he looked forward to continuing his recovery at home under medical supervision. (ANI)

