Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 2:53 p.m.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday attributed the high COVID-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and expected a downtrend in it in the next two-three weeks. 2:48 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,14,629 with 668 people testing positive, while 17 more fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,657, a health department official said. Singapore on Monday reported five new imported cases of COVID-19, all of whom were placed on stay-home notices on arrival, the Ministry of Health said.

2:43 p.m. Indore sees 586 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up from 546 on Sat.

2:18 p.m. Karnataka COVID-19 panel against reopening schools in December.

1:54 p.m. Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals says as per a recently published data the oral antiviral medication Favipiravir was found to provide multiple benefits in COVID-19 treatment including faster time to clinical cure.

1:51 p.m. HC declines to entertain 'half-baked' plea for immediate lockdown in Delhi.

1:41 p.m. Oxford University vaccine ‘effective’ at preventing COVID-19, shows 70 per cent protection, say scientists.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lauded the contribution of everyone involved in the task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the state and said their efforts have also been acknowledged at the global level. 1:01 p.m.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. 12:54 p.m.

Eminent Indian-American physician Ajay Lodha passes away due to COVID-19 complications. 12:06 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports 24 new COVID-19 cases as tally in the northeastern state rose to 16,061.

11:56 a.m. MMR vaccine may protect against COVID-19, says study.

11:39 a.m. Cricket West Indies has indicated that the away Test series against Bangladesh early next year could be reduced to two matches from three, citing the "pressures" that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic. 11:34 a.m.

Australian opener David Warner on Monday admitted that playing cricket while living inside bio-bubbles in the times of COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on his family life, and said his primary target now is to represent his country in the next two T20 World Cups. The SC asks Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current COVID-19 situation, noting that the pandemic has “worsened” in places like Delhi and Gujarat.

11:28 a.m. An order to close two evening markets in Nangloi in west Delhi for violation of COVID-19 safety measures was withdrawn by the district administration hours after it was issued, officials said on Monday.

In a further dip in fresh coronavirus cases, Puducherry reported just 27 additions, taking the overall infection tally to 36,718 on Monday. 11:15 a.m.

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, deteriorated on Monday morning and he is "very very critical", doctors said. 10:43 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities including 121 from Delhi alone. 10:36 a.m.

The rupee opened on a flat note and was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in opening session on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases offset positive sentiments surrounding the progress on the vaccine front. 10:02 a.m.

Satish Dhupelia, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has succumbed to coronavirus-related complications here in South Africa, three days after his 66th birthday, a family member said. 9:47 a.m.

Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of six days, taking the tally to over 2.64 lakh while the toll touched 1,433 with three more deaths, the state government said on Monday. 9:39 a.m.

MIzoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,660 with 13 fresh cases. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19.