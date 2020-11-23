Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Night curfew in Ahmedabad till December 7

It was also announced that the curfew will remain in force until further orders. Hours before the night curfew came into force in Ahmedabad, police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava issued a notification declaring that the restriction will continue till December 7.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:11 IST
Gujarat: Night curfew in Ahmedabad till December 7

Night curfew in Ahmedabad, which came into force on Monday night, will continue till December 7, city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said in a notification. Notably, a 57-hour-long weekend curfew imposed in Ahmedabad ended 6 am.

Night curfew has already been in place since November 21 in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. Ahmedabad district reported 344 new coronavirus cases during the day, the highest for a district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 47,653, the state health department said.

With 13 more deaths, also the highest in the state, the number of fatalities in the district rose to 1,981. In a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, the state government had earlier announced to impose a night curfew, starting November 23, between 9 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad municipal limits. It was also announced that the curfew will remain in force until further orders.

Hours before the night curfew came into force in Ahmedabad, police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava issued a notification declaring that the restriction will continue till December 7. "There will be a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am beginning November 23 till December 7. People must remain indoors during this period. People must not stand at public roads, streets or public places or move around on foot or in vehicles during this period," the order said.

It further said personnel of police, fire and emergency services, homeguards, media outlets, private security agencies have been exempted. Services like distribution of milk and water, doctors, medical personnel, LPG distribution etc have also been excluded from the purview of the night curfew.

Meanwhile, as per the revised guidelines issued by the government for the state, not more than 100 people will be allowed to attend a marriage function. The number of people is capped at 50 for a funeral, said a release by the state government.

No function, including wedding or other ceremonies, will be permitted between 9 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. These new rules will come into force in the state from Tuesday midnight, the release added.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon

The International Air Transport Association IATA on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders. According to an official statemen...

9 lorries fall into Ganga from vessel in Bengal; '7-8 people missing'

Nine lorries fell into the Ganga river from a Roll On Roll Off RORO vessel after it developed a snag while coming from Jharkhand to Manichak in Malda district of West Bengal on Monday evening, an official said. Though Malda District Magistr...

Sao Paulo expects Brazil regulator to OK Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine by January

So Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said on Monday he expects Brazils regulator to approve the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac by January.The Butantan biomedical research institute that is running the late-stage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020