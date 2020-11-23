UK reports 15,450 new COVID cases, 7-day average down 23%Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:27 IST
The United Kingdom reported 15,450 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total over the past seven days to 40,504, a 23% drop compared with the previous seven-day period.
Government data also showed that 206 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday. The seven-day total of 3,084 deaths was up by 6%.
The United Kingdom has the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.