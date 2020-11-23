Left Menu
Adityanath expresses grief over Gogoi's demise

Gogoi died on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications in Guwahati, Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm, Sarma said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the passing away of former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi

Adityanath prayed for the peace of the departed soul, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said here. Gogoi died on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications in Guwahati, Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He was 84 and survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav. Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm, Sarma said. He was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2. Gogoi was a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.

