351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the officials said.

Out of the 351 new infections, 185 were from the Jammu division and 166 in Kashmir. Jammu district recorded the highest number of 98 cases, followed by 79 in Srinagar, according to officials. Seven out of the 12 deaths were in Jammu and five in Kashmir regions. PTI SSB HMB