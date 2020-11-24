Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington DC boosts limits on restaurants, gatherings amid virus

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the District of Columbia will remain in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but she announced a number of adjustments, “so that we can get the virus under control in our city until we get to the other side where a vaccine will be widely available.” Starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, the maximum limit for outdoor gatherings will be reduced from 50 to 25 people and indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people. Restaurants can continue to stay open until midnight but must suspend alcohol sales at 10 pm.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 02:37 IST
Washington DC boosts limits on restaurants, gatherings amid virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The nation's capital is tightening its public COVID-19 restrictions in the face of spiralling virus numbers locally and around the country. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the District of Columbia will remain in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but she announced a number of adjustments, "so that we can get the virus under control in our city until we get to the other side where a vaccine will be widely available." Starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, the maximum limit for outdoor gatherings will be reduced from 50 to 25 people and indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Restaurants can continue to stay open until midnight but must suspend alcohol sales at 10 pm. Houses of worship can continue at 50 per cent capacity, although the maximum limit on the number of people will drop from 100 to 50. A fledgling programme that was exploring bringing back indoor live music performances will be suspended and all non-essential, non-retail businesses are encouraged to have their employees telework.

Starting Monday, Dec. 14, the indoor capacity limit for restaurants will be reduced from 50 per cent capacity to 25 per cent, with the delay intended to give restaurants time to adjust their operations. The new restrictions are the first major adjustments to the DC's reopening blueprint since the city entered Phase 2 in June. After largely limiting infection numbers through the summer, local virus metrics climbed steadily throughout November.

The seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000 residents — the District's preferred metric — now stands at 23.86, the city's highest point since early May. The move had been widely expected. Bowser had repeatedly said the city didn't need to rollback as much as other jurisdictions because it had maintained a more conservative stance from the start. But she also acknowledged last week that changes were imminent.

On Thursday, the Smithsonian unilaterally announced that it would close down all its facilities, including the National Zoo, starting Monday. Bowser also continued to implore DC residents to skip the traditional mass family gathering for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. She encouraged families to limit their gatherings to the people who live in their home.

"We know that we're making a lot of sacrifices for this holiday season." Bowser said. "It is necessary." DC is also boosting its public testing programme, expanding hours at testing sites and opening a new mass testing site in a parking garage at Nationals Park. The city also intends to begin charging insurance companies for the tests, asking recipients to bring their insurance cards — although Bowser said those without insurance will still receive testing free of charge.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-In Biden's foreign policy duo, he has a team - but not of rivals

A team of rivals it is not.Two of the top national security officials httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-electionbiden-names-team-to-steer-u-s-foreign-policy-in-post-trump-era-idUSKBN2830EB President-elect Joe Biden named on Monday, Antony B...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine news boosts commodities, EM assets; stocks cheer Yellen news

Stocks brushed up against last weeks record on Monday and an index of commodity prices closed at its highest since March as more vaccine news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than many feared.Astr...

Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a pivotal role in which she would help shape and direct his economic policies, according to a person familiar with the transition...

INSTANT VIEW 4-Biden to name Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary - Democratic allies

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to two Democratic allies.A spokesman for Bidens campaign declined to comment. Yellen, reached by phone, also d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020