PM Modi holds virtual meet with states over COVID-19 situation

While the national daily COVID-19 case count has remained below 50,000 for some time, several urban centres have witnessed a surge, resulting in enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some cities. Later in the day, the prime minister will also hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing to discuss the vaccine distribution strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the COVID-19 situation. The leaders attending the meeting include Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The prime minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation. While the national daily COVID-19 case count has remained below 50,000 for some time, several urban centres have witnessed a surge, resulting in enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some cities.

Later in the day, the prime minister will also hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing to discuss the vaccine distribution strategy. The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials. India saw 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveries crossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

