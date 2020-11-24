Left Menu
Development News Edition

German states plan to let up to 10 celebrate Christmas together

Germany's 16 federal states plan to allow gatherings of up to 10 people over Christmas and New Year, offering some relaxation of coronavirus restrictions to let families and friends celebrate together, a draft proposal showed on Tuesday. The premiers of the states are due to discuss their plans with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:38 IST
German states plan to let up to 10 celebrate Christmas together

Germany's 16 federal states plan to allow gatherings of up to 10 people over Christmas and New Year, offering some relaxation of coronavirus restrictions to let families and friends celebrate together, a draft proposal showed on Tuesday.

The premiers of the states are due to discuss their plans with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Berlin mayor Michael Mueller told ARD television he was confident the measures, agreed by the leaders late on Monday, would be adopted. The premiers of two states also said there was broad agreement to extend a national "lockdown light" until Dec. 20 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, to make family gatherings over Christmas possible.

Germany closed bars, restaurants and entertainment venues on Nov. 2 for a month. Schools and shops remain open while private gatherings have been limited to a maximum of 10 people from two households. Under the new plans, private gatherings would be limited to a maximum of five people until the Christmas period. In addition, fireworks would be banned in public places on New Year's Eve to avoid large numbers of people gathering.

But the relaxation over Christmas is aimed at bringing some relief to families. "Christmas and other end-of-year festivities should be possible as celebrations with family and friends even in this unusual year, albeit on a smaller scale," the draft said.

The premiers also agreed to extend into December aid for firms hit by the restrictions introduced in November. The daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 13,554 in the latest 24-hour period to 942,687, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday. The reported overall death toll was 14,361.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares rise on possible easing of COVID-19 curbs, vaccine progress

European shares gained on Tuesday as a possible easing of lockdowns in France added to a brighter mood from encouraging developments related to coronavirus vaccines.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8 at 0805 GMT, supported by gains...

Treasury, SARB to review Exchange Control Circular

National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank SARB and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority FSCA have jointly expressed an intent to review the Exchange Control Circular 152020 issued by the SARB.The circular was issued following the ...

Palarivattom flyover scam: Vigilance court refuses to grant custody of former Minister Ebrahim Kunju

A vigilance court in Kochi on Tuesday made it clear that it cannot grant custody of former Public Works Department Minister and Indian Union Muslim League MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju to the Vigilance Bureau in the Palarivattom flyover scam case du...

Continental working with top institutions to develop competencies in driver assistance systems

Technology firm Continental on Tuesday said it is engaging with top engineering institutions in India for cutting-edge research and to build competencies on advanced driver-assistance system ADAS functionalities for automated driving. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020