Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Daily positivity rate dips below 4 per cent in India

India has conducted over 13.36 crore tests so far to detect COVID-19 cases, including 10,99,545 in a day, while the cumulative positivity rate in the country is sustained at low levels and the daily positivity rate has fallen below four per cent, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:22 IST
COVID-19: Daily positivity rate dips below 4 per cent in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India has conducted over 13.36 crore tests so far to detect COVID-19 cases, including 10,99,545 in a day, while the cumulative positivity rate in the country is sustained at low levels and the daily positivity rate has fallen below four per cent, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The country registered less than 40,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours after six days. Since November 8, the number of daily cases has been sustained below the 50,000-mark, the ministry said.

On an average, more than 10 lakh daily tests have ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels, the ministry underlined, adding that it is presently following a downward trajectory. The tests per million (TPM) figure has increased to 96,871, it highlighted.

India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,134 laboratories across the country currently. In line with its commitment to conduct more than 10 lakh tests per day, 10,99,545 samples were tested in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

"The cumulative national COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 6.87 per cent as on date, less than the seven per cent-mark, while the daily positivity rate is just 3.45 per cent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to a low positivity rate," it said. There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases over the past few weeks, the ministry said, adding that 42,314 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged in a span of 24 hours.

The active COVID-19 caseload of the country has fallen to 4,38,667 or merely 4.78 per cent of the total cases reported so far, while the number of recoveries has crossed 86 lakh, the ministry said, adding that 75.71 per cent of the new recoveries were concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. Delhi has reported the highest number of 7,216 single-day recoveries, followed by Kerala (5,425) and Maharashtra (3,729), it said.

Further, 77.04 per cent of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from 10 states and Union territories. Delhi continued to report the highest number of daily cases at 4,454, followed by Maharashtra (4,153), the ministry said.

A total of 480 case fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours, it added. Ten states and Union territories accounted for 73.54 per cent of the new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (121), followed by West Bengal (47) and Maharashtra (30), the ministry observed.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 91,77,840 with 37,975 fresh cases reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, health ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran sees foreign firms returning if U.S. lifts sanctions

Iran expects foreign companies to return to the country if U.S. sanctions are lifted under President-elect Joe Biden and some firms have made initial contacts already, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday. Major foreign c...

COVID-19: Telangana ready to vaccinate people when ready, KCR tells Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government is ready with an action plan to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people and felt that that verification should be done on...

No FIRs will be launched on the basis of the amendment brought to the Police Act: Kerala govt to High Court.

No FIRs will be launched on the basis of the amendment brought to the Police Act Kerala govt to High Court....

Santo 'happy and very proud' of Wolves after 1-1 draw against Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he is happy and very proud of his team after they witnessed a draw against Southampton. Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League here on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020