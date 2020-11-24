Left Menu
COVID-19: Telangana ready to vaccinate people when ready, KCR tells Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government is ready with an action plan to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people and felt that that verification should be done on whether it has any side effects before being administered.

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government is ready with an action plan to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people and felt that that verification should be done on whether it has any side effects before being administered. An official release from Raos office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference on Tuesday with all Chief Ministers, in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine "People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour.

The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn up an action plan.

However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects," Rao said in the conference. There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country and the virus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner.

The Vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions. So the efficacy and side-effects of the vaccine have to be assessed before it is given to all, Rao opined.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials after the videoconference and instructed them to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine in the State and also to create the required infrastructure. He also instructed the officials to put in place cold chain facilities all over the state.

Rao said committees should be formed at the state, district and mandal level to conduct the vaccination programme. He said the vaccine should be given first to the COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers like police and other departments, people above 60 years of age and those suffering from acute diseases.

A list in this regard should be prepared, he said.

