Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frontline workers should get COVID-19 shots on priority: MP CM

The Madhya Pradesh government has made preparations like cold-chain storage for COVID-19 vaccine and is also imparting training to health personnel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday even as he demanded the shots be administered to frontline workers on priority.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:35 IST
Frontline workers should get COVID-19 shots on priority: MP CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Madhya Pradesh government has made preparations like cold-chain storage for COVID-19 vaccine and is also imparting training to health personnel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday even as he demanded the shots be administered to frontline workers on priority. The CM made this demand during a meeting of chief ministers of eight states, which have reported higher number of COVID-19 cases, addressed by the PM via video conferencing.

The chief minister also informed that services of NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets, local bodies, and NGOs will be taken for vaccination in urban and rural areas of the state. "We have made preparations for training vaccinators (a person who administers a vaccine) and for the cold chain storage of the vaccine. I request you to give a priority to frontline workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine," the CM is quoted as saying by a public relations department official.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered on priority in those cities and areas where the coronavirus infection is spreading fast. As on Monday, Madhya Pradesh's cumulative caseload stood at 1,94,745 with 3,172 fatalities.

Chouhan also told the PM that a state-level committee has been formed under its chief secretary. Task force teams are being formed at the district and block levels for the vaccination purpose, the CM is quoted as saying.

Chouhan also demanded that the vaccine be made available for those people who can afford to pay for it on a commercial basis, the official said. The CM assured the prime minister that the vaccination programme will be conducted smoothly and on a priority basis in the state, he added.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs to review status of COVID-19 response

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of all States and UTs on 24 November 2020 via video conferencing, to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management, with special em...

Frontline workers should get COVID-19 shots on priority: MP CM

The Madhya Pradesh government has made preparations like cold-chain storage for COVID-19 vaccine and is also imparting training to health personnel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday even as h...

Two arrested for extorting women with morphed photos

A 20-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from women by threatening to post their morphed obscene pictures on social media, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Shoaib Akhtar, used to work with a ...

New HQ for ELGi in North Carolina

ELGi Equipments Limited, one of the worlds leading air compressor manufacturers, has expanded its North American Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company said on Tuesday. The ceremony was held on November 20 and was attended b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020