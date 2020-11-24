Frontline workers should get COVID-19 shots on priority: MP CM

The Madhya Pradesh government has made preparations like cold-chain storage for COVID-19 vaccine and is also imparting training to health personnel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday even as he demanded the shots be administered to frontline workers on priority. The CM made this demand during a meeting of chief ministers of eight states, which have reported higher number of COVID-19 cases, addressed by the PM via video conferencing.

The chief minister also informed that services of NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets, local bodies, and NGOs will be taken for vaccination in urban and rural areas of the state. "We have made preparations for training vaccinators (a person who administers a vaccine) and for the cold chain storage of the vaccine. I request you to give a priority to frontline workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine," the CM is quoted as saying by a public relations department official.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered on priority in those cities and areas where the coronavirus infection is spreading fast. As on Monday, Madhya Pradesh's cumulative caseload stood at 1,94,745 with 3,172 fatalities.

Chouhan also told the PM that a state-level committee has been formed under its chief secretary. Task force teams are being formed at the district and block levels for the vaccination purpose, the CM is quoted as saying.

Chouhan also demanded that the vaccine be made available for those people who can afford to pay for it on a commercial basis, the official said. The CM assured the prime minister that the vaccination programme will be conducted smoothly and on a priority basis in the state, he added.