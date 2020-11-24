COVID-19 under control in Chhattisgarh: Baghel at PM-CMs meet

The spread of COVID-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 tests are being conducted per day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. Baghel made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modis video conference meeting with chief ministers of eight states which account for bulk of the coronavirus cases in the country, an official statement issued here after the meet said.

During the meeting, steps being taken to contain the infections were reviewed and an action plan for potential COVID-19 vaccination drive was also discussed, the release issued by the states public relations department said. The coronavirus situation is under control in the state. After October, the state has registered around 50 per cent decline in new cases," Baghel said.

Earlier very few cases were being reported from rural areas, but the number of infections has increased there to some extent, he said. "Mitanins (female health volunteers) have contributed a lot in containing the infection in these (rural) areas, the statement quoted Baghel as saying in the meeting.

The arrival of people from other states had led to a rise in infections in Chhattisgarh, which had initially reported less number of cases, he added. In October-November, the fatality rate stood at 1 per cent, he added.

Highlighting preventive measures being taken in the state, the CM said, As many 23,000 tests are being conducted per day. All medical colleges have RT-PCR testing facilities while four new labs have been set up for testing. The number of general beds and ICU (intensive care unit) beds equipped with oxygen has been increased in hospitals. Oxygen plants have been set up at hospitals attached to medical college," Baghel added.

Along with the CM, Health Minister TS Singh Deo and senior officials were also present at the meeting, the release added. Till November 23, Chhattisgarh had registered 2,25,497 COVID-19 cases and 2,746 deaths.