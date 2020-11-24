Left Menu
Discussed COVID-19 vaccine prog management with PM Modi: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday exuded confidence that his state would be able to defeat COVID-19, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of vaccination preparedness across the country over a video conference.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:57 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday exuded confidence that his state would be able to defeat COVID-19, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of vaccination preparedness across the country over a video conference. Sangma asserted that that better days were ahead for the people of the state.

"Attended meeting via VC chaired by Hon'ble PM, Sh. @narendramodi Ji with all Chief Ministers. Discussed #CovidVaccine preparedness & management strategies. With the unfaltering efforts of our health machinery across the country, we will defeat #COVID19 & witness better days ahead," Sangma tweeted after the meeting.

State health minister AL Hek and senior officials of his department also attended the meeting. Hek, following the conference, said the states were briefed on vaccination preparedness.

The state government has identified over 25,000 frontline health care workers who will receive the first dose of the vaccine, as and when it is rolled out, Hek said. "The prime minister, during the meeting, said states need to have cold storages ready for vaccines in all districts and also at the public health centres," he said.

