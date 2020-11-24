Odisha not to lower guard against COVID-19 even after vaccines are available: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state cannot lower its guard against COVID-19 even after availability of vaccine to fight the viral infection. Patnaik said this while attending a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the PM took stock of vaccination preparedness across the country over a video conference.

"Though we have prepared for seamless vaccination programme to save every life on priority basis we cannot lower our guard, even when the vaccine is available as duration efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 is still unknown," the chief minister said. Mentioning that Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available, Patnaik said, the states focus is on frontline health workers, people above 50 years and those with comorbidity.

"We need to ensure that we all continue to wear masks, practise social distancing and hygiene to protect ourselves against the infection," he said. Wearing masks is the best vaccine which the state has to fight the pandemic, the chief minister said.

"Lets resolve not to take the virus lightly," Patnaik said..