Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha not to lower guard against COVID-19 even after vaccines are available: CM

Mentioning that Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available, Patnaik said, the states focus is on frontline health workers, people above 50 years and those with comorbidity. "We need to ensure that we all continue to wear masks, practise social distancing and hygiene to protect ourselves against the infection," he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:06 IST
Odisha not to lower guard against COVID-19 even after vaccines are available: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state cannot lower its guard against COVID-19 even after availability of vaccine to fight the viral infection. Patnaik said this while attending a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the PM took stock of vaccination preparedness across the country over a video conference.

"Though we have prepared for seamless vaccination programme to save every life on priority basis we cannot lower our guard, even when the vaccine is available as duration efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 is still unknown," the chief minister said. Mentioning that Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available, Patnaik said, the states focus is on frontline health workers, people above 50 years and those with comorbidity.

"We need to ensure that we all continue to wear masks, practise social distancing and hygiene to protect ourselves against the infection," he said. Wearing masks is the best vaccine which the state has to fight the pandemic, the chief minister said.

"Lets resolve not to take the virus lightly," Patnaik said..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA in money laundering case against security firm

The Enforcement Directorate ED raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others, official sources...

Amazon, pharma firms should help COVID-19 vaccine reach poorest - German minister

Companies that have benefitted from the coronavirus crisis, such as Amazon and drugmakers, should join wealthy countries in helping to fund access to vaccines for poorer nations, Germanys international development minister said on Tuesday. ...

NYC-area train derailment hurts no one, snarls morning rush

Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. No injuries were reported. The NJ Transit derailment happened in Perth Amboy around 1220 a.m. as North Jersey Coast L...

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of scheduled tour in 2021

Cricket West Indies CWI on Tuesday confirmed that it will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh this week to conduct a detailed assessment ahead of the scheduled ICC Future Tours Programme FTP tour in January next year. The tour i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020