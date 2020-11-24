Left Menu
Ahmedabad sees 347 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; 362 discharged

Ahmedabad recorded 347 COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday, the highest for any district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 48,000, while 12 people died and 362 people recovered during the day, an official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:12 IST
Ahmedabad recorded 347 COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday, the highest for any district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 48,000, while 12 people died and 362 people recovered during the day, an official said. The toll in the district is now 1,993, while the number of people discharged so far stood at 42,693, he added.

Ahmedabad city accounted for 336 of the people discharged and 323 of the new cases reported, while these figures were 26 and 24 respectively for the district's rural parts. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said 156 private hospitals beds were added for COVID-19 treatment, while COVID care centres, which are meant for patients who do not have isolation facilities at their homes, or for elderly patients who require hospital supervision, got an additional 378 beds.

With the city witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, several residential societies in the city, from those having 100 residents to one with over 1,500, have been declared micro containment areas, officials said. The number of such micro containment areas has risen to 203, after the AMC added 45 areas and removed four, they said.

In another move to decrease crowding and contain the recent spike, the AMC on Tuesday restricted entry to city gardens to four hours per day, from 7am-9am and 5pm-7pm. Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel announced the cancellation of Kankaria Carnival, an annual event organised around the redeveloped Kankaria lake here, in view of the outbreak.

Rural Ahmedabad now has 3,395 cases, with 24 being detected on Tuesday, while 3,308 people, including 26 during the day, have been discharged, leaving it with a recovery rate of 97 per cent, officials said..

